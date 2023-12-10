Centre for Public Interest Law sensitises activists in mining communities 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), Dec. 10, GNA – The Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has held a paralegal training for some community leaders and activists in salt and sand mining communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

The three-day training aimed at equipping the participants with basic legal knowledge and skills in mining and human rights laws to help identify and address instances of injustice and abuses within the various communities.

Mr Augustine Niber, the Executive Director for CEPIL, said it was necessary to engage and build up focal persons, who would understand the work of human rights paralegals, the Ghanaian judicial system and alternative dispute resolution in the mining communities.

He stated that the training included three modules of which the first session was held in August last year, and the others were held in November and December this year.

M. Niber said refresher courses would be initiated yearly for the activists to keep them updated and also ensure that their communities were peaceful.

Mr. Niber urged the participants to disseminate and impact others in their various communities to ignite citizens about their basic rights.

He lauded the Ford Foundation for supporting the initiative and stressed that their gesture would yield positive results in the country.

Mr Joel Degue, one of the participants, lauded CEPIL for the engagement and appealed that the initiative should be maintained and carried out in every region in the country.

Mr. Degue indicated that the training was an eye-opener and had enhanced his professional expertise.

He pledged his commitment as an environmental activist to document all issues of rights violations and advocacy on mining issues in his district.

