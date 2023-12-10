Conference of Human Resource Professionals in Local Government Service ends in Koforidua  

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Dec 10, GNA-Human Resource Professionals of the Local Government Service in the Eastern Region have held a conference to dialogue on human resource management issues for efficient delivery of services.

The maiden conference was on the theme: ” The role of the Human Resource practitioner in performance measurement and capacity development in the Local Government Service.”

Heads and Assistants of the Human Resource Department of the Regional Coordinating Council and the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) participated in the conference, in Koforidua.

Mr. John A. Donkor, Chief Director of Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), said the creation of a human resource class/practitioner in the Local Government Service eleven years ago was a strategy to attain organizational goals of which productivity and public service performance were key.

He called on human resource practitioners to be change agents in the service and rededicate themselves to the requirements of the Human Resource Profession and endeavour to work harder.

Mr. Cyrill Dzinyanu Xatse, Human Resource Manager of the ERCC, said the conference would be held biannually for the practitioners in the subsequent years.

He commended the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service for upgrading the various Human Resource Units to full Departments and urged the practitioners to uphold the public service tenets of Human Resource management.

Dr. Samuel Howard Quartey, Resource Person Senior Lecturer at the Human Resource Department of the University of Ghana, said an effective and efficient performance measurement and capacity development system required innovative solutions to the resourcing issues in the MDAs.

Mr. Alexander Otopah, Head of Finance at the ERCC, entreated the participants to be guided by section 90 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, which forms the legal basis of the monthly electronic salary validation.

He urged them to collaborate with all the units and departmental heads within their respective assemblies to be able to achieve effective service delivery.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, admonished Human Resource Managers in the Service to be professional and not put themselves in conflict of interest positions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

