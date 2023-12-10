Women candidates in District Assembly Elections promise to promote development 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Dec. 10, GNA – Some women candidates in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLE) have promised to promote development issues in their electoral areas if elected.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale, Madam Safura Mohammed, a candidate for DLE in the Gushegu Electoral Area, promised to promote access to safe sanitation and hygiene management in the area.

She said currently poor sanitation and hygiene were affecting the health of children and the most vulnerable women and girls in the area.

She pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders to make sanitation and hygiene a priority, by investing the required resources to fight these challenges.

Madam Ayishetu Mumuni, a candidate for Tolon Electoral Area, said economic empowerment for women was one of the key challenges in the district, which she would work to address by partnering with organisations to work together to promote women’s businesses, train them in skills, as well as give them loans to start their businesses.

Madam Janet Tinala, candidate for Tatale Electoral Area, expressed concern about early marriage in her area, saying she would be working with the Gender Department and other stakeholders to create awareness on ending early child marriage in the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

