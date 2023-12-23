Assemblyman-elect embarks on “Thank You Tour”

By Joseph Agrace Wiyorbie, GNA

Suke, (UWR), Dec. 23, GNA – Mr Zimi Kanintii, the Assemblyman-elect for the Suke Electoral Area in the Lambussie district has embarked on a “Thank You Tour” to express appreciation to the electorate for electing him to represent them in the District Assembly.

The “Thank You Tour” formed part of the newly elected Assemblyman’s pledge to foster close ties with the people to identify their problems and speed up development in the area.

Mr Kanintii, 28 years old, and a level 300 student at the Kwadaso Agriculture College, polled 486 votes to beat Mr Balebe Bawaru Padmore, his former teacher in Junior High School (JHS), who polled 405 votes during last Tuesday’s elections.

Speaking to the GNA, Mr Kanintii called for peace and unity to ensure the rapid development of the area.

He said he would rally support from stakeholders, elders, and the youth to chart a common course for development.

“I have already visited my former teacher and indicated to him I was going to continue to seek his wise counsel as well as useful ideas to propel the development of Suke,” he said.

He visited all the communities and some house to house with his team to fulfill his campaign pledge of remaining accessible to his people.

Addressing some members of the communities at Chum, Mr Kanintii expressed his profound gratitude to the electorates for the confidence reposed and called for their continues support to enable him to accomplish the development agenda for the communities.

He appealed to the youth from the various communities to come together and rally behind him for the development of the communities.

The Assemblyman elect also pledged to work closely with all political parties in the district for unity of purpose and to lobby for development.

