Akan Wawa Traditional Congress to be inaugurated at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Dec 08, GNA – All is set for the inauguration of Akan Wawa Traditional Congress at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The event will be held at the forecourt of the Kadjebi District Assembly on Saturday, December 9.

It is meant to unite and bring together Chiefs in the Kadjebi District, with eight traditional areas under one umbrella for economic, social, political, and cultural development.

Nana Frempong Ware III, Paramount Chief of Ampeyo Traditional Area who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said it was a united Traditional Council since they could not progress as a district without unity.

He said there was a need “to come together with one purpose”, hence the formation of the Congress involving all the chiefs from the eight traditional areas that formed the Kadjebi District.

The Chairman said there was strength in unity and that is why “all the time we are together and want to rally all of us unto one body.”

He called on sons and daughters of the district to give material, physical, emotional, and spiritual support to the Congress for it to achieve its intended purpose.

