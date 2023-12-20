AFCON 2023: GFA President calls on Ghanaians to rally support for Black Stars

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.20, GNA – Mr. Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as they journey towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament next year.

The senior national team, after failing to live up to expectations in the last edition of the continental party, is poised to give off their best to end Ghana’s over 40-year trophy drought.

Mr. Okraku speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said ” Indeed at the last outing, it did not go well. Everybody in Ghana saw what happened so we are looking forward to having a much better time at the AFCON.

Fortunately for us, it is happening just next door to us and we call on all Ghanaians to be supportive of the Black Stars.”

He said it was important for Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the team despite the recent dip in form as it would go a long way to motivate the players and Technical staff.

Ghana is caged in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in the AFCON tournament.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024.

