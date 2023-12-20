At least 131 people reported dead in northern China earthquake

Beijing, Dec. 20, (dpa/GNA) – At least 131 people have been confirmed dead in an earthquake that struck northern China late on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose after four more victims of the 6.2-magnitude quake were recovered, Xinhua reported on Wednesday. Hundreds were injured.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9, said that it struck at 11:59 pm on Monday (1559 GMT).

At least 113 people died in Gansu’s Jishishan County, while the neighbouring province of Qinghai reported 18 deaths. Tremors were also felt in the provincial capital Lanzhou.

The remote region is considered one of the poorest in China.

This was the deadliest earthquake in China for nine years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

