Eight Ghanaain highlife icons to thrill fans at KAB-FAM Haier Legends Night in January

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Eight iconic Ghanaian highlife musicians will grace the stage at the KAB-FAM Haier Legends Night scheduled for January 1, 2024.

The list includes Lee Dodou, Nana Acheampong, Ben Brako, Ofori Amponsah, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Charles Amoah, Pat Thomas, and George Jahraa.

Legends Night is dedicated to promoting the rich heritage of Highlife music in Ghana.

Organisers of the event say it promises an unforgettable experience as other surprise acts are expected to add “an element of suspense and excitement” to the show which takes off at 7 pm.

“The musical extravaganza is poised to attract a distinguished audience of high-profile personalities. Year after year, the event draws notable figures and dignitaries from various sectors across Ghana, solidifying its status as a premier cultural celebration.

“Given the exclusive nature of the affair, tickets are available for VIP and VVIP categories only,” the organisers stated.

The short code, *713*33*30#, has been provided for those eager to secure their seats at the prestigious event.

Titanium ticket for the event is GHC 50,000 Ghana Cedis for 10 people while platinum tickets go for GHC 35,000 Ghana Cedis for 10 people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

