Afadzato South District has very rich, enthusiastic labour force – DCE  

Ho, Dec. 10, GNA – Etornam Flolu, DCE for Afadzato South in the Volta Region, has assured investors of quality labour and workforce.

He said a dedicated workforce added to the many investments’ potential, including in agriculture and tourism, should become a pulling force for entrepreneurs.

The DCE of the District which hosts Ghana’s highest mountain, was speaking at a day’s event that formed part of the 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho.

He said quality labour helped promote agriculture, hospitality and various service industries in the district, and that the Assembly would sustain efforts to provide the needed environment for businesses.

“Afadzato South District, with its endowed rich resources, is poised to do business with the investor community in the areas of agriculture, tourism, service, commerce and industry.

“The district provides an investment climate with its vast arable land for agricultural produce that feeds into industry. Its tourist attractions draw thousands of tourists from across the globe into the district, creating investment potential for the hospitality sector,” Mr Flolu said.

The border district situated on the Eastern Corridor highway has a population of close to 77,000, with 70 per cent electricity coverage.

Close to 49 per cent of its total land area is suitable for agriculture, while forest-savanna vegetation remains favourable for livestock and crops.

The Volta Lake, which is in the South-Western part of the district provides the potential for aquaculture, irrigation farming and hospitality.

The district is blessed with the Nation’s most popular monkey sanctuary, and a snake village that is increasingly becoming a tourist pull, and the DCE called on investors to consider the prospects for hotels, amusement parks, and facility rentals.

“The Assembly is open and committed to being supportive of the private sector through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the creation of an enabling environment for the development of its people and the nation at large.

“Investors are also assured of a very rich and enthusiastic labour force, ever ready to be employed and work,” he stated.

The district’s snake village wowed patrons at the fair with a display of various snake species including cobras, pythons and boa constrictors.

Exhibitors from the area had various agricultural and craft products on display.

The 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair was organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in collaboration with the Continental Free Trade Secretariat under the theme “Leveraging the AfCFTA for Economic Development”.

