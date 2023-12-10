North Dayi District is poised for incredible growth and progress 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Dec. 10, GNA – Kojo Mawugbe, District Coordinating Officer for the North Dayi District Assembly, says the district was on an industrialisation drive and requires the support of investors.

He said there was a broad portfolio of investment potential, including agriculture, tourism, and mining, all of which could be developed to benefit the district and investors alike.

The Coordinating Director said the area’s vast arable lands already supported large-scale commercial farming, and that as a pathway for countless rivers, the district was suited for large-scale irrigation farming.

He said the construction of dams and other structures needed to be considered as such would also benefit large-scale fish farming, adding that some investors were already engaged in the production of cassava, cashew and garden eggs.

The district is also ideal for rice farming on a large scale, and coconut, and mango production.

A 100 tonnes per day pack house has been established in the district in line with the Government’s initiative and came with an estimated 600 acres of land to support an export drive.

A greenhouse facility being fed by drip irrigation had also been established for demonstrations, and the District Coordinating Director said investors would be required to utilise the facility fully.

Speaking on the tourism potentials, he said the riverine district’s mountains produced awe-filled scenery, while the development of beach resorts at riverfront communities such as Awate, Tsorhor and Aveme continued to attract investors.

An estuary at Tsorhor is said to hold potential for water sports and a call was made to develop the hospitality industry in the District.

“The major challenge impeding the development of a robust hospitality industry in the district is mainly the low private sector investment. Therefore, the District will be glad to welcome private investors who are interested in providing hotels with conference facilities to attract major meetings and conferences to the district,” he said.

Mr Mawugbe further called to support the development of industries around the commercially available kaolin clay and said feasibility studies were ongoing as the Assembly opened it to potential investors.

“North Dayi is poised for incredible growth and progress. With your investment, we can unlock its full potential, create jobs, drive the local economy, and transform the district”.

A carver from North Dayi wowed patrons at the fair with the speed carving of a unity symbol during the District’s presentation and was part of various cultural displays from the area.

Mr Edmund Attah, the DCE, told the GNA that stakeholders in the district were committed to providing dispute-free land, which was yielding an industrial hub for the area, with thousands of hectares of cashews, mangoes and other high-value crops.

He said an art gallery had been developed for carvers in the area, and that the Assembly was working to support all potential sectors of the economy.

“We have done all that we have to do as an Assembly, and investors should feel free to visit North Dayi.”

Divine Kutortse, Programme Officer of Enterprise Development and Support at the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, said the secretariat would pay special attention to craftsmen from the district and would offer the needed support to promote the industry on the international stage.

The 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair was organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in collaboration with the Continental Free Trade secretariat under the theme: “Leveraging the AfCFTA for Economic Development”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

