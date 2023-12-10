Former Deputy Volta Regional Minister calls for a permanent site for Volta Fair 

By Samuel Akumatey/Edward Williams

Ho, Dec. 10, GNA – Colonel Cyril Necku (retired), former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has reiterated the importance of a permanent site for Volta Trade and Investment Fair activities.

He said the Fair started as Volta Trade and Investment after which culture was added to enable the various Municipal and District Assemblies to showcase their culture and cultural troupes.

Colonel Necku, who is one of the initiators of the Fair, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) called on the organisers and stakeholders to endeavour to get a permanent site for the Fair.

He said at a point the expense of hiring pavilions and other equipment was high hence the idea to develop a site which would become a permanent one.

Colonel Necku said a permanent site would be designed to be able to meet the demands of the Fair anytime it was held in the region as well as be used as events ground for cultural activities.

He said it was a good thing for the event to become an annual one to give people the impetus to do a lot of innovations to promote the Volta region.

Colonel Necku said one commendable thing was the sustenance of the Fair to its sixth edition because other regions that started similar things could not sustain them.

He noted that the patronage of the sixth edition had not met expectations, adding that it could be due to the economic situation in the country.

The Fair is back to the Ho Jubilee Park, its origin after moving to the Ho Sports Stadium during the fifth edition in November 2021.

The sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair began on November 26 and is expected to end on December 10, 2023.

It is on the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Economic Development”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

