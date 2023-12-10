 CAF CC: Dreams FC edge Académica Lobito to brighten chances of qualification  

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC secured an impressive 3-2 away victory against Angolan side Académica Lobito in the third group match C of the 2023–24 CAF Confederations Cup.

Abdul Aziz Issah, John Antwi, and Aholou Gael were on target for Dreams FC, who secured their second successive win in the group.

Joao Basillo and Jepson’s goals could only serve as consolation for the Angolan side, who are rock bottom of Group C with no points.

Dreams FC, after their win, have six points, which is the same as Nigeria’s Rivers United and Tunisia’s Club Africain.

The reigning Ghanaian FA Cup champions would take a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout stage when they face Académica Lobito in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on December 20, 2023.

