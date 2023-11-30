TEPPCON celebrates Tamale Metropolitan Archbishop on his 75th birthday

By Rosemary Wayo

Damongo (S/R), Nov 30, GNA – The Tamale Ecclesiastical Province Pastoral Conference (TEPPCON) has celebrated Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, on his 75th birthday.

The Archbishop was honoured with a citation in recognition of his commitment to the Church and society.

This was done at the TEPPCON’s 20th Biennial Plenary Assembly, held at Damongo, which was an avenue that mobilised stakeholders on issues of national concerns as well as to coordinate initiatives to enhance pastoral care.

The event was on the theme: “The Crisis of Education in Ghana: The Role of Government and Stakeholders”.

Other Bishops in the province eulogised Most Reverend Naameh stating the various roles he played in the management of the Northern Diocese and the entire Catholic Church in the country.

Most Reverend Naameh expressed gratitude to TEPPCON for the recognition and honour.

