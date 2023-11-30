Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build dormitory for Tamale Children’s Home

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor,

Tamale, Nov 30, GNA -The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has cut sod to build new dormitory and new kitchen for the Tamale Children’s Home as part of its social responsibility programme under the Light the World 2023 creating awareness campaign in the Northern Region.

The Church also donated foodstuffs, parks of toilet rolls, washing and bathing soap to the Tamale Children’s Home for the welfare of the children.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Africa West Area President of the Church speaking at the Children’s Home in Tamale, said the gesture was to show significant impact in the lives of the children.

He said it was also to relieve suffering and foster self-reliance to the poor and needy in society.

Madam Saratu Sulemana, Acting Supervisor of the Tamale Children’s Home, expressed gratitude to the Church for their support towards the welfare of the children.

She said the facility needed more support from the public to promote the welfare of the children.

GNA

