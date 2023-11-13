Teaching and learning resumes in 81 schools affected by VRA spillage  

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – Dr Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), says teaching and learning have resumed in 81 out of 108 schools affected by the Volta River Authority (VRA) spillage.

“We are also making good progress working with key stakeholders to restore teaching and learning in the remaining 27 schools within the North Tongu District, which, for the most part, are used as camps and safe havens by displaced households”.

“Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that all schools affected by the floods resume teaching and learning activities within the shortest possible time,” he added.

Dr Eric Nkansah disclosed this to the media over the weekend after a three-day working visit to nine districts affected by the spillage.

Dr Nkansah’s visit was a follow-up to evaluate the implementation of the Education in Emergency Plan put in place by the Ghana Education Service.

The Director General, together with support from development partners, donated some relief items comprising tents to be mounted as temporary classrooms, and 3,000 school uniforms.

The rest were 800 packs of teaching and learning materials, 10 boxes of school-in-a-box kits, 36 packages of recreation kits, and 32 Early Childhood Development kits.

Following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority as their routine exercise to help save the dam from collapse, some communities were submerged by the large volume of water travelling downstream.

The flooding left in its trail collapsed buildings, including schools and displaced thousands of people along the bank of the Volta downstream.

This led to the Government working through the Education Minister to put in place the implementation of the Education in Emergency Plan to restore teaching and learning in the affected communities and schools.

