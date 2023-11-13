Kalifa Foundation donates books to Schools in Binduri District 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Binduri, (U/E), Nov. 13, GNA- The Kalifa Foundation, a women and youth-focused non-governmental organization, has donated books, pens, and pencils to schools in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The schools are Atuba Junior High School (JHS), Tambiigu JHS and Primary, and Niakloga JHS and Primary.

A total of 400 pieces of exercise books and boxes of pens and pencils were donated to the schools to help facilitate teaching and learning.

Ms Awinbila Benedicta, the Executive Director of the Foundation and an alumna of the Tambiigu JHS and Atuba Primary said the donation was also in recognition of her birthday.

“As a past student, I understand the struggles students here go through in accessing learning materials, and on this day as I celebrate my birthday, I want to put smiles on the faces of my younger brothers and sisters here, just to inspire them to study hard”, she stated.

“It is said that education is the passport to the future, but that could only be realized when we set the fundamentals right today by creating an enabling environment that would inspire the younger ones to study and unlock their potential,” she added.

She noted that inadequate learning materials, including books, pens, and furniture, had been one of the major problems impeding teaching and learning in the schools for years and called on other organizations to help the schools by donating learning materials to them.

“It is evident that the problems in the schools go beyond what we brought, as I could see some of the children sitting on the floor while others were on plastic chairs without tables, and while I hope to come back here much better, I want to appeal to other organizations to help donate to the schools to give these children a reason to learn “, she said.

Mr Haruna Ibrahim Abagre, the head teacher of Tambiigu JHS, expressed his gratitude to the Foundation and said the donation would motivate the pupils and help facilitate teaching and learning.

He appealed to the government and other non-governmental organizations to assist the schools with furniture to improve academic activities.

GNA

