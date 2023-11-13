FIFA President Gianni Infantino grace Soweto Derby in South Africa

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday graced one of Africa’s oldest derbies, the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates FC and Kaizer Chiefs FC at the FNB Stadium in South Africa.

The clash, which witnessed over 90,000 people also saw in attendance Mr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Mr. Danny Jordaan, President of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Speaking after the event, the FIFA President said he was amazed with the reception by the South Africans at a stadium which brought back memories of hosting the 2010 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

“A full house, incredible crowd. I had forgotten how emotional this stadium is, but also in the city. I mean, I was seeing this morning, when I arrived, everyone was looking forward to this game. So, it’s a great game, great atmosphere, great passion, incredible, incredible fans.”

The derby was a wrap up to the finals of the Africa Football League which saw Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions after beating Wydad Athletic Club in a two-legged encounter.

Mr. Infantino commended SAFA for the work done to develop the sport in South Africa, having made exploits on the continent.

The Sports Administrator featured in a football match with FIFA Legends, including men and women’s FIFA World Cup alumni Emmanuel Amunike, Precious Dede, Gaëlle Enganamouit and Perpetua Nkwocha.

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaiza Chiefs 1-0 in the Soweto Derby whereas Mamelodi Sundowns also defeated Wydad 2-0 to clinch the first ever Africa Football League trophy.

GNA

