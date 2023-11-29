Standard Chartered celebrates International Men’s Day with adolescent boys

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – The Staff of Standard Chartered Bank has celebrated the International Men’s Day by engaging 100 adolescent boys.

The boys aged between 12 and 17 are students of the Kanda Cluster of Schools and Islamic Basic School.

The students were engaged by staff who volunteered their time in a speed mentoring and coaching session dubbed: Men Mentoring men in the Bank’s head office.

The focus was to expose these boys who live in underserved communities to the opportunities available to them through education and hard work, a release issued to the Ghana News said Tuesday.

The opening session was a talk on Adolescent Reproductive Health and Personal Hygiene.

“This was an eye opener for the young men,” the release said.

“The boys expressed their gratitude for the session and shared their key take out being the session on cleanliness.”

International Men’s Day is celebrated worldwide and focuses on the positive values men bring to the world, their families and communities.

It also offers the opportunity to showcase and highlight men as positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being.

“At Standard Chartered, our unique diversity drives our purpose and business success,” it said.

“Through Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, we’re championing economic inclusion for young people from low-income backgrounds.”

GNA

