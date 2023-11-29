Standard Chartered celebrates International Men’s Day with clients

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Standard Chartered has marked International Men’s Day by engaging male clients in a Pizza master class at Bella Afrique Authentic Italian Restaurant.

The session was to honour and celebrate the male clients.

Chef Claudio, run the masterclass teaching the clients how to prepare Italian pizza with original and traditional recipes in a special wood fire oven, a press release to the Ghana News Agency said Tuesday.

The clients came along with their families who cheered them on during the session.

“The clients expressed their appreciation to the bank for doing something special and different to mark the day, demonstrating here for good in all interactions,” the release said.

International Men’s Day is celebrated worldwide and focuses on the positive values men bring to the world, their families and communities.

It also offers the opportunity to showcase and highlight men as positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being.

“At Standard Chartered, our unique diversity drives our purpose and business success, ”it said.

The Day is marked on November 19 in about 80 countries around the world.

This year’s theme is: “ZERO MALE SUICIDE”. Together we can stop male suicide.

GNA

