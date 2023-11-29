GITFiC to present research findings and recommendations

Accra, Now 29, GNA – The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference – (GITFiC), with support from the World Bank, Accra and the European Union, will Wednesday present two research papers, they have conducted.

The research papers are on “Unraveling the Global Central Banks’ Losses (Focus on Africa and Europe) and Global Debt to GDP Post COVID-19 (Focus on Sub Saharan Africa”

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Kofi Ackom, Chief Executive officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra said the European Union had committed to invite all EU missions in Accra, the US and United Kingdom embassies.

“Other participants include; African Diplomatic Corps in Accra, five selected industry giants and five students, central bank, heads of commercial banks et al”.

The statement said the two papers would give some revealing findings and brief historic emphasis on the issues, its effects, impacts and recommendations.

“The two papers are for the purposes of accurate information dissemination, education and sensitization on the above subject matters.

GNA

