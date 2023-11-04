Six ministers to appear before Parliament to answer questions on Akosombo spillage, others 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – Six ministers have been scheduled to appear before Parliament for the week ending November 10, 2023, to answer questions bordering on the Akosombo Dam excess water spillage and the Garu brutalities, among others.

They include Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security, and Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing.

The rest are Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health, and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister, Roads and Highways.

Presenting the Business Statement of the Housing for the week ending, Friday, November 10, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, said the ministers would answer 39 questions.

He said Dr Opoku Prempeh would apprise the House on the Akosombo Hydro Electricity and Kpong dams’ spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the devastating effects on communities along the Volta River Basin on November 8.

Mr Dapaah would give a briefing on Thursday, November 9, on the alleged brutality of civilians by the Military in Garu and Tempane and their environs in the Upper East Region on October 9.

This follows an alleged attacks on some National Security operatives by some youth in the area on October 24.

Mr Agyemang-Manu’s briefing on Thursday, November 9, would centre on the closure of the Renal Unit’s Out-Patients Department (OPD) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“Mr Speaker, per the Draft Agenda for this Meeting, honourable members have already filed about 747 Questions,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

“Again, honourable members, having returned from the long recess, have also started filing new questions reflecting the needs of their constituents.”

He urged the Ministers of State to endeavour to attend upon the House to respond to questions whenever they were scheduled to do so.

He encouraged committees of the House with referrals to expedite work on same for consideration.

GNA

