National Media Commission initiates processes towards Onua TV/FM frequency suspension  

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA—The National Media Commission (NMC) has initiated processes towards the suspension of the frequency authorisation of Onua TV and Onua FM for their “persistently dangerous broadcast”.

A letter signed by Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC, said it believed the intervention to save the nation may have implications for Onua TV/FM’s members and clients hence the decision to inform the media house of the action so it could advise the advertising community accordingly.

The letter said the NMC’s action was in line with a Memorandum of Cooperation agreed upon by stakeholders of the media industry, including the Advertising Association of Ghana in April 2021 at Alisa Hotel and executed on June 15, 2021.

“We have attached correspondence relating to the matter for your records,” the letter added.

The NMC weeks ago issued a final warning to Onua Radio/TV and Captain Smart over an allegedly inciteful broadcast.

The NMC had stated that Onua TV/FM through its presenter Captain Smart had carried an inciteful broadcast in which Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and described them as “beasts”.

GNA

