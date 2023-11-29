GIMPA and GIPS equip students with hands-on training in procurement Processes

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – The GIMPA Business School in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has organised a Moot Procurement to deliver hands-on procurement experience to students in the School.

The event aimed at immersing students in real-world procurement scenarios provided a platform for showcasing problem-solving skills and innovative procurement strategies.

Focused on promoting healthy competition, facilitating networking opportunities, and inspiring career exploration in the procurement and supply chain sector, the Moot Procurement event addressed various procurement challenges.

Teams were tasked with analysing and proposing solutions for diverse procurement issues, including strategic sourcing, contract management, supplier selection, and negotiation.

The simulated environment closely mirrored actual procurement processes, presenting students with case studies and requiring them to formulate effective strategies, present proposals, and defend decisions before industry experts.

Professor Ebenezer Adaku, the Acting Dean of GIMPA Business School, emphasised the significance of such hands-on experiences in grooming future procurement leaders.

He said the GIMPA Business School was a practice-based School, distinguishing itself from other Business Schools in Ghana.

Prof. Adaku said the initiative did not only aim at providing practical training but also offered opportunities for mentorship for students in the School.

“We, here, at GIMPA Business School, aspire to be recognised as a practice-based business school, differentiating ourselves from other institutions in Ghana,” he added.

He said industry professionals involved in the initiative would serve as mentors, guiding students to become proficient procurement managers.

Mr. Simon Annan, the President of GIPS, commended GIMPA for the initiative and expressed hope that other institutions would follow suit.

He explained that the collaboration aimed to bring procurement closer to students, shaping their perceptions and attitudes towards the profession and industry.

Mr. Abraham Ablorh Mensah, a facilitator and a Director at the Public Procurement Authority, said the training would address challenges within the procurement industry.

The participating students praised the organisers for the initiative, recognising the value of the training in preparing them for successful careers in procurement.

