Live Updates: 2023 NPP Presidential Primary

No appointee directed to vote for Dr Bawumia

Accra, 08:55AM

No appointee has been directed to vote for Dr Bawumia, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.

Wassa Amenfi East: Voting Underway

Wassa Amenfi East, 08:40AM

The atmosphere is calm at the Amenfiman Senior High School in the Wassa Amenfi East constituency where voting is ongoing.

A total of 1,131 delegates will cast their ballots at the centre..

Kwesimintin Constituency: Voting Underway

Kwesimintin Constituency, 08:08AM

Some 42 delegates had voted at the Kwesimintin Constituency out of the expected 411 delegates as of 0800 hours.

Voting Commences at Korle-Bu Police Station

Korle-Bu, 07:55AM

Voting has commenced at the Korle-Bu Police Station polling centre in the Ablekuma South Constituency where total of 999 party delegates are expected to vote.

Asante-Akim South Constituency: Voting underway

Juaso, 07:50AM

Voting is underway at the Catholic Parish Hall at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Constituency to elect flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party for the 2024 Presidential Election.

861 delegates from 161 polling stations are expected to cast the ballots in the constituency today.

Essikado-Ketan Constituency: Voting underway

Essikado-Ketan, 07:35AM

Voting is underway at the GNAT Hall in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency

Delegates begin to mass up at Korle Klottey Centre

Asylum Down, Accra, 07:30AM

NPP Headquarters, 07:17AM

Journalists not allowed in voting area

Journalists will not be allowed into the voting area when voting starts at the NPP Headquarters.

Mr William Yamoah, the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee said the directive is part of the “operational plan” of the Police.

Voting starts in Ayawaso West Constituency

Accra College of Education, 07:15AM

Voting has started at the Accra College of Education polling stations A and B, in the Ayawaso West Constituency.

From the Korle Klottey Constituency

Asylum Down, Accra, 07:10AM

Officials of the Electoral Commission have set up at the YMCA at Korle Klottey Constituency and are ready to commence the voting process.

A total of 1,137 delegates, including regional executives of the NPP, are expected to vote in this constituency.

EC Officials set up in Ablekuma West

Dansoman, Accra, 07:00AM

Preparations are ongoing for the start of polls at the Liberty Park in Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Electoral Area.

From the Party Headquarters

Accra, 06:55AM

The Electoral Commission is setting up at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters, one of the polling centres where National Officers will cast their votes in the party’s 2023 Presidential Primary Election, being held today, across the country.

A deployment of police officers to the party’s headquarters to supervise the election arrived early this morning.

At the moment, journalists, observers and delegates are not allowed to enter the office compound.

