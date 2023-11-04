Ghanaian taekwondo athletes in Côte D’Ivoire for Africa championship   

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA- Eight Ghanaian taekwondo athletes have arrived in Côte D’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Kyrogui championship billed for 5-6 November.

The one-day event would see eight athletes from Ghana battle for laurels in a competition that would draw participation from 221 athletes from 43 countries.

Ahead of the event, the Executive Board of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation donated an amount of GH¢12, 500 plus a Dobok (uniform) to the eight national athletes who left the shores of the country via road to the African Championships on Thursday morning.

The team is led by Coach Augustus Agbozo (Head Coach) and Coach Selorm Fayise.

The team is made up of three females and five males.

The male athletes are Addo Benson (-58KG), Lawrence Twasam (-63KG), Sama Amed (-74KG), Sarfo Bernard (-87KG), and Mohammed Abdul Razak (+87KG).

The rest are Gbedze Kezia (-46KG), Armah Henrietta (-49KG), and Max- Voy Marriane (-67KG).

The Africa championship forms part of Ghana’s preparation for the upcoming African Games next year in Ghana, as they aim at gaining points for better seeding.

GNA

