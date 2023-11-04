NPP Flagbearer: Setting up of voting centre delays start of poll at Liberty Park in Dansoman

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Nov.4, GNA – Opening of polls delayed slightly at the Liberty Park in Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Electoral Area in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary Saturday.

At 0700 hours when voting was supposed to have started, some young men were seen mounting tents to provide shade for participants.

Though Electoral Commission officials had arrived in time to set up, they were waiting for the tent to be fixed, with a few delegates waiting to be cleared to enter the Centre to vote.

Some police personnel were seen maintaining law and order.

The exercise is for the NPP to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party into the 2024 General Election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong are the four men vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

A total of 203, 439 delegates will vote in 277 polling centres across the 16 regions.

The delegates comprise of all members of the National Council; National, Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, Electoral Area Coordinators, five polling station executives in each polling station (Chairman, Secretary, Organiser, Youth and Women Organisers.

There will be a final declaration of the results at the Accra Sports Stadium Saturday evening, where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo will officially hand over the leadership of the Party to the elected flag bearer.

