Have faith in Asenso Boakye – President Akufo-Addo urges Bantama residents 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi, Nov. 16, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the residents of Bantama in Kumasi to have faith in their Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, and give him another chance to represent them in parliament.

He said the commitment and efficiency of Mr Asenso Boakye in his various roles in government made him an outstanding individual who could lead the people to develop and improve their living conditions.

President Akufo-Addo, made the call when he inaugurated a modern E-library facility named after him at the Bantama M/A Basic School.

The community library and technology hub was constructed by Mr Asenso Boakye to promote education and ICT in the area.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the MP and the people of Bantama for the honour done him by naming the facility after him and said it was proof of how the people in the area understood and supported his policies and delivery on education in the country.

He urged the residents to give Mr Asenso Boakye another chance to represent them in parliament in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr Hayford Siaw, Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority, said the facility which had a seating capacity of 60 and well stocked with over 5,000 books, was the 127th library in the country.

The uniqueness of the facility, according to him, was the vision of the MP to include the e-library component.

Mr Siaw said the inauguration of the Bantama facility brought to 66, the libraries constructed under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Asenso Boakye, on his part, said the naming of the library after President Akufo-Addo, was a way the people in the area wanted to thank him for the services rendered to the nation.

He said working under President Akufo-Addo had instilled in him the values of honesty, hard work, compassion and other positive human traits.

Mr Asenso Boakye said the library would serve as a platform for the people in the area, especially pupils and students, to read and access information to improve their academic work.

