McHammah Engineering advocates homegrown solutions to boost local industry

Accra, Nov 16, GNA- McHammah Engineering Company Limited, a Ghanaian-owned electromechanical engineering company, has advocated for the implementation of locally driven solutions that would build home-grown competitive brands and promote local industries.

Mr Ebenezer Hammah, Chief Executive Officer of McHammah Engineering, noted that the use of local appropriate technology would not only stimulate the economy but also showcase the immense talent and capabilities of the indigenous Ghanaian.

He made these remarks in Accra on the sidelines of the donation of a 20-foot catamaran boat to Ghana Navy, which is a manifestation of their unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Mr Hammah said the McHammah Engineering Company Limited deeply recognised the critical role played by the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly the Ghana Navy, in safeguarding Ghana’s marine interests and providing unwavering support to civil authorities.

He said the recent exemplary display of professionalism during the search and rescue operations, as well as the humanitarian relief efforts following the fallouts of the ‘Akosombo and Kpong Dam’s Spillage’ served as a testament to their commitment.

“It is in this vein that McHammah Engineering takes this bold step to enhance that support by donating this boat to strengthen the capabilities of the Ghana Navy”.

Mr Hammah revealed that the entire construction process of the boat in an impressive timeframe of four weeks was a testament to the company’s expertise, efficiency, and possesses the capacity and capability to handle large projects.

“We remain committed to lasting collaboration with the Ghana Navy and to support additional vessels or any other maritime engineering solutions; we are fully equipped to meet those needs promptly and efficiently”.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to McHammah Engineering for their commitment to providing the Navy with a state-of-the art vessel.

“When the Chief of Navy Staff informed me about a local manufacturer building a boat and wanted to donate to the Navy, I was excited to be part of the journey; for some time now, the Ghana Navy has been on a quest to build capacity to be able to manufacture boats locally on its own”.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the act of benevolence was not just a one-time event but a testament to the enduring partnership between the private sector and the military, that helps Ghana to thrive.

GNA

