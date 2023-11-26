Faith Evangelical Mission honours Founder with lecture  

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA- Faith Evangelical Mission Worldwide (FEMW) has instituted a memorial lecture to honour the memory of its late Founder, Chief Bishop Isaac Rex Noi.

The lecture, named the “Rex Noi Memorial Lecture” was held at the Church’s auditorium at Mataheko in Accra over the weekend.

It celebrated the social, and spiritual stewardship of the Founder.

The maiden edition of the lecture formed part of the Church’s 50 years anniversary celebration aimed at conscientising the youth to draw lessons from the life of the Founder.

Eulogising the Founder, Dr Randy Abbey, a renowned Broadcaster and a member of the Church, said the three principles that made the Founder successful were Faith, Sacrifice and Humility.

On faith, Dr Abbey indicated that Chief Bishop Noi believed in the Bible concept that: “Faith without works is vain”.

He said based on that he worked tirelessly for God and mankind.

He said the Founder encountered a lot of challenges, but they did not deter him from achieving his dreams.

Speaking on the virtue of sacrifice, Dr Abbey said Chief Bishop Noi sacrificed his earthly profession and heeded to the call of God.

He said the Founder, who once resided in the USA could have chosen to stay there and amass wealth, but he gave all that up and came back to Ghana to establish a church, saving a lot of lives.

Dr Abbey said humility propelled him to higher heights and that though great, the Founder related to people from all walks of life.

He, therefore, called on the youth to let faith, sacrifice and humility be their guiding principles.

Bishop Bobby Harley Neequaye, General Overseer, FEMW, also said the Founder, aside establishing a church, also had a school and a hospital to help humanity.

GNA

