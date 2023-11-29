Dam Spillage: Fisheries Ministry, NADMO support Volta fishers

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Nov 29, GNA – Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture (MoFAD) has handed over some relief items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for distribution to fisherfolks affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The items included 1,000 bags of 25kg rice, 417 boxes of cooking oil, 417 boxes of mackerels, 417 boxes of tomato paste, cartons of bar soap, packs of detergent, packs of tissue, and bags of sachet water.

Mr Moses Anim, the Deputy Sector Minister handing over the items at NADMO warehouse, Woe in the Anloga District said the presentation formed part of government’s relief efforts in the three regions affected by the spillage.

“On behalf of the President, the Ministry, and our agencies, we are here to present some relief items to the victims of the dam spillage in the three regions, that is Volta Region, Greater Accra, and the Eastern Region, which will go for the marine resources and inland resources as well.”

Mr Anim said it was important to support the fisheries sector and alleviate the suffering of fishers and their dependents in these challenging times.

“Since 2016, 2017, the aquaculture contribution to total domestic fish production was about some 54,000 metric tons of fish, and in 2022, aquaculture contributed about 183,000 metric tons and this spillage may try to reduce the production level of aquaculture and that is why we must be very quick to react and be responsive.”

The Deputy Minister hinted that there would be a second phase of support for the victims saying, “We are aware of the fisher folk whose cages and equipment have been either destroyed or carried away. We have taken inventory, and a budget has been prepared and we are waiting for a time, when the water reduces, we will make those donations to them”

Mr Seji Saji, Deputy Director General, NADMO, who received the items on behalf of the Organisation with gratitude, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said, such donations were important at this point to reduce the suffering of individual victims and to support their recovery.

“As a disaster management agency, we have received the items and will distribute them in the same spirit in which they are donated. We are particularly happy about the livelihood support mentioned… We are at the recovery stage now and at this stage, it is the individual that matters and since it will take some time for them to recover, supports like this are relevant and we shall commit to it.” Mr. Saji said.

Volta Region’s three coastal districts of Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South to benefit from the donation were represented by their Municipal and District Chief Executives; Mr Seth Yormewu, Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah and Mr Maxwell Lugudor with the respective NADMO Coordinators, who joined Mr Saji to receive the items.

About 39,000 fishers were affected by the flood disaster in October because of the Akosombo Dam spillage which displaced many.

Fisherfolks in these three districts, especially those around the Keta Lagoon got affected, when the lagoon overflowed its banks rendering them homeless.

