A family of five perish in Sunyani-Berekum highway crash – GNFS   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Nov. 29, GNA – The fatal road crash that occurred on the Sunyani-Berekum highway on Tuesday claimed seven lives, including a family of five, the Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed.



The deceased family comprise a pregnant woman, his husband, and their two-year-old boy.

They were returning from Drobo to Sunyani when the accident happened at Amanfo, near Nsoatre around 1400 hours on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The driver of the taxicab also died on the spot.



The report indicates the accident happened when the taxicab with registration number GT5597-12, the family was travelling in collided head-on with a salon car with registration number AS 150-22.



The two others occupying the salon car were in critical condition, however, one died when they were being transported from the accident scene to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, the Divisional Officer Grade Three (DOIII) Ruth Mensah-Tandoh, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer, the GNFS told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.



Assistant Divisional Officer (ADOI) Kwame Adomako, the Deputy PRO of the Service, also expressed concern about speeding and wrongful overtaking on that stretch and advised drivers to avoid over-speeding and remain vigilant on the highway.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

