Central University holds 22nd convocation



Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – Central University (CU) has held her 22nd graduation ceremony with a call on government to make and implement a national Human Capital Policy framework to guide and sustain quality human capital development.

The convocation, which presented another excellence story of the CU within the private tertiary education space, was used to graduate 900 students from various disciplines.

In a speech, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, Vice Chancellor of CU, reiterated his call for a Human Capital Policy framework to harness and develop Ghana’s human resources.

He asked the Government to improve the lot of teachers since they played a key role in national development.

Professor Puplampu urged the Government to refocus primary and secondary education in terms of content, structure, standardized quality, and resourcing.

“In this regard, I find it rather upsetting when a school in the public system is euphemistically described as ‘less-endowed,” he added.

Prof. Puplampu advised that government has to improve on existing educational structures and programmes had rather than chasing new ideas and building new structures.

“Half the resources spent on new ventures could more than provide international standard of improvements to existing primary and secondary school institutions.”

“Stop the mission creep and the unbridled expansion of the Public Sector space and the creation of new universities. We cannot afford it and there are at least 8 credible chartered private universities which can fill the gap and enable us attain the desired 40% Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2030,” the Professor said.

He advised members of the graduating class to visualise their career aspirations and put a visual image and a symbolic reference to it, whilst they “work hard, diligently and demonstrate their expertise.”

Ms. Daniella Kosiwa Anani, who gave the valedictorian speech, asked her mates to dare to dream and thrive for excellence to realize their dreams.

Quoting the words of Brian Tracy, a renowned author in the field of self-development, she said, “All successful people are big dreamers, dreams are the beginning of a life well lived and the drive for excellence is the fuel that will take those dreams to accomplishment.

They imagine what their future could be, ideal in every respect, and they work every day toward their distant vision, that goal or that purpose.”

The Central University has grown from a small proportion of a few hundred students to about 6000 students and nine Schools which are made up of the Central Business School.

The various schools include Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Law, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Pharmacy, School of Architecture & Design, School of Graduate Studies & Research, the School of Medical Sciences, and School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Out of the total number of students who graduated, 805 were from the various undergraduate programmes and 95 from various graduate programmes.

Out of this number, 72 received 1st class degrees with 20 of them as best graduating students.

The overall best student, Ms. Daniella Kosiwa Anani, had a CGPA of 3.95.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

