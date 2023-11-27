Pakistani troops kill eight Islamist insurgents amid rising violence

Islamabad, Nov. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistani troops have killed eight Islamist militants in a shoot-out in the volatile north-western border region, the military said, amid a surge in violence Islamabad blames on terrorists operating from their hideouts in Afghanistan.

The exchange of fire occurred in the district of South Waziristan, a mountainous area near the Afghan border that long served as a base for the Islamist militants linked to al-Qaeda.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants’ hideout,” a military statement said on Monday about the incident that took place overnight.

Deadly exchanges between Pakistani troops and the militants have intensified in recent weeks amid frequent attacks against the security forces.

Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban administration for being lenient on the militants allegedly hiding in Afghanistan and launching cross-border attacks. Kabul denies the charge.

The simmering tensions between the neighbours have resulted in the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees by Pakistan.

