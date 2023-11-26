Nora Häuptle names 23 players for WAFCON qualifiers against Namibia 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of the Black Queens has settled on 23 players ahead of the first leg encounter of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Namibia.

The clash, scheduled for Friday 1st December,2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium would see the Ghanaian side fight to secure a place in the continental party.

Hoping to extend their unbeaten run to ten, Nora Hauptel’s side is confident of giving the visitors a showdown this Friday as part of their holiday present to the fans.

In all, 20 foreign based players would merge with three local players to represent Ghana in the qualification process.

Comfort Yeboah, who put up an impressive performance for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the just ended CAF Women’s Champions League has also earned a place in the team.

The players are Cynthia Findib Konlan, Safiatu Salifu, Kerrie McCarthy, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Alice Kusi, Anasthesia Achiaa, Philomena Abakah, Portia Boakye, Stella Nyamekye, Susan Ama Duah, Ernestina Abambila and Grace Asantewaa.

The rest are Azumah Bugre, Evelyn Badu, Sherifatu Sumaila, Jennifer Cudjoe, Comfort Yeboah, Jacqueline Owusu, Grace Acheampong, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Gifty Assifuah and Doris Boaduwaa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

