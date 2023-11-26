Asante Kotoko stage comeback to down Legon Cities in Sogakope

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Asante Kotoko staged an impressive comeback to beat Legon Cities 3-1 in a week 12 encounter at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Porcupine Warriors, who moved to fifth place on the league table with 17 points while Legon Cities sank into the relegation zone.

Nasiru Moro opened the scoring for Legon Cities in the 27th minute with a beautiful free kick that flew past Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare.



Kotoko, after going down by a goal in the first half, pulled parity in the 57th minute through an own goal by Mohammed Suleimana.

Steven Mukwala gave Kotoko the lead in the 75th minute after he powered in from close range, with Richmond Lamptey providing the assist.

Isaac Oppong scored Kotoko’s third goal in added time in the second half with a brilliant finish to cap off an emphatic comeback for the Porcupine Warriors.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

