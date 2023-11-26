Malta Guinness WPL: Fosu Royal Ladies stun Kumasi Academy

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Fosu Royal Ladies’ Alberta Owusu’s powerful strike earned her side the maximum points against Kumasi Soccer Academy in match-day 5 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday.

The debutants condemned Kumasi Soccer Academy to a 2-1 victory to amass seven points after four matches with one outstanding game to play in the Northern Zone.

Fosu Ladies made their intentions known to draw first blood, but the defensive setup of the opponent was up to the task of preventing an early scare.

After the exchanges, Sharifa Salia put her side ahead on the brink of the first half. Salia capitalised on a defensive blunder to punish Kumasi Soccer Academy.

From recess, Fosu Royal ladies continued their dominance over their opponent, dictating the pace of the game. This yielded positive results when Owusu wasted no time to double the lead for her side in the 72nd minute to cushion the lead.

However, in the 90th minute, Kumasi Sports Academy pulled one back through Gertrude Amoafo but it was not enough to secure a point for the visitors.

Sharifa Salia of Fosu Royal Ladies was adjudged the Nasco MVP for her stunning performance.

Herein results of other matches:

Southern Zone:

Berry Ladies 2-1 Ladystrikers

Essiam Socrates 1-2 Soccer Intellectuals

Sea Lions 0-1 Jonina FC

Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 Army Ladies

Northern Zone:

Ashtown Ladies 1-0 Pearlpia Ladies

Northern Ladies FC 3-0 Tamale Super Ladies

