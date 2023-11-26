Medeama crushed by Al Ahly in CAF Champions League opener

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama SC started their CAF Champions League on a devastating note as they were crushed by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.



Three second-half goals from Kahraba, Salah Mohsen, and Hussein El Shahat ensured an emphatic victory for the defending CAF Champions League champions, Al Ahly.



Medeama, who made their debut in Africa’s elite club competition, had a bright first half by keeping the game scoreless.



But Al Ahly, the most successful club side on the continent, established the supremacy with three goals in the last half hour.



Al Ahly with the win go joint of the group together with Algerian side CR Belouizdad, who also secured a 3-0 win against Tanzanian side Young Africans on Friday.



Medeama and Tanzanian side Young Africans find themselves without a point after matchday one and would be seeking redemption in the upcoming fixtures.



Medeama will host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, December 1, while Young Africans take on Al Ahly.

GNA

