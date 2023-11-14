Ahafo NPP to vet for aspirants for Asunafo South parliamentary primary

By Benjamin Akoto

Goaso (A/R), Nov. 14, GNA – The Ahafo Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will vet four parliamentary aspirants who filed their nomination to contest in the party’s parliament primary for Asunafo South, one of the orphan constituencies in the region.

They comprise Mr Frank Adusi Poku, the Asunafo South District Chief Executive, Mr Kobby Amoah Mensah, the NPP 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Madam Nancy Owusu Kwartemaa, the NPP Asunafo South Constituency Women Organizer and Mr Albert Boakye Poku.

Already, the party in the Asutifi South constituency has elected Mr Yaw Owusu Brempong as the Election 2024 parliamentary candidate by a popular acclamation.

Mr Brempong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Venture Capital Trust Fund, was the sole aspirant to file nomination papers to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries by the close of nomination.

Nana Eric Antwi, the Ahafo Regional Secretary of the NPP who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said all was set for the aspirants to go through the vetting process to determine their eligibility to contest the December 2, parliamentary primaries.

