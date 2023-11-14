2024 Budget: Waive tax on sanitary pads- RISE- Ghana

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – Mr Awal Ahmed Kariama, Executive Director, RISE – Ghana, a human rights and sustainable development organisation, has reiterated the call for the waiving of sanitary pad tax in the 2024 Budget Statement.

“Waiving the tax on sanitary pad will go a long way to reduce menstrual poverty and cost of pads for our young adolescent girls,” he said.

The Executive Director said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on expectations for the 2024 Budget Statement to be presented tomorrow, November 15.

Mr Kariama said there should be investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in schools to keep the girls in class.

He added that government should allocate funds for play centres at the regional and district levels to enhance recreation for children.

Mr Kariama noted that most health facilities lacked new-born units where babies born preterm and new-born babies could be given special care.

He said the budget should make provision for that as well.

He said the District Assemblies should also be mandated to make provisions for Child Panels as mandated by the Children’s Act.

Mr Kariama said there should be budgetary allocation and timely release for the National Health Insurance Scheme to be able to address shortage of drugs.

“We also expect that a dedicated amount be allocated in the budget to prevent the recurrent of vaccine shortages and reduce the rate of diseases among children,” Mr Kariama said.

He added that, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash amount also be increased and tied to household ability to enhance livelihoods.

GNA

