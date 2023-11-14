Communications Ministry to establish Digital Youth Village for UG students

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitilisation, says the Ministry will establish a Digital Youth Village on the University of Ghana (UG) campus for students.

The Digital Youth Village, she explained, would promote digital entrepreneurship among the youth and serve as a bridge between academia and industry.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said this at a media launch of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) at the University in Accra.

The Communications Minister said funds for the construction had been approved, with the University providing the land for the building.

She said the aim was to build the capacities of young people and prepare them for the digital world, adding that, the Sustainable Development Goals could be attained with the help of technology and digitisation.

“By embracing people centred technology, Ghana will continue to strengthen its education, health, business, and promote our own culture while empowering citizens to face the future with confidence and the requisite skills,” she added.

The 75th New Year School will take place at the University of Ghana from January 9 to 11, 2024, on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”.

The event, since inception, discusses pressing national issues and mobilises citizens towards development, and also serves as the University of Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Dr Jack Andrew Dotsey, Executive Director of the New Year School, said the 2024 edition would provide a platform for citizens’ participation and demand for accountability in local governance to ensure sustainable development.

He said the discussions would focus on subjects, including technology education, youth development, election 2024 security and peace building, digital economy and a new local government system.

Prof Nii Ardey Codjoe, Provost of College of Education, UG, said the event would present the opportunity to “memoralise achievements, ponder over challenges and set eyes on new horizons”.

He said the platform had for the past 74 years been a hallmark for fostering intellectual growth, innovation, and collaboration.

Next year’s forum is in partnership with Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ministry of Education, The Republic of Estonia, Tallinn University, Institute of Democratic Governance and Ghana National Association of Teachers.

