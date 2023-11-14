Hearts of Oak part ways with Coach Martinus Koopman after four months in charge

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.14, GNA – Coach Martinus Koopman has been sacked as Head Coach of premier league side Accra Hearts of Oak following a poor run of results.

The Phobians have had a tough start this season having accumulated 12 points out of the possible 30, occupying 11th position on the league table.

A statement from the club said ” Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with Coach Martinus Koopman. This decision forms part of the club’s grand aim of restructuring the technical team as we continue with the 2023-24 football season”.

It noted that Coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru, Assistant Coach of the club would take charge as Interim Coach.

Management of Accra Hearts of Oak thanked Coach Martinus Koopman and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The Dutch man recorded two wins, six draws and two defeats as Head Coach of the side.

GNA

