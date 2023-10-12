Zelensky, visiting NATO, calls for more support ahead of winter

Brussels, Oct 11, (dpa/GNA) – NATO allies responded on Wednesday to a plea by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, for more support ahead of winter, as he put in a surprise appearance at talks in Brussels on the international response to the conflict.

Zelensky wanted to discuss his country’s priorities in Brussels, with Ukraine in need of more weapons, such as long-range missiles, to make it through the upcoming winter months, he said.

This was necessary to protect the country’s energy infrastructure, civilian lives and food exports, Zelensky said, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“What we are seeing now is that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, is preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war, meaning attacking the energy system, the gas infrastructure. We need to prevent that,” said Stoltenberg.

Zelensky met Stoltenberg at the NATO headquarters, and attended the start of a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which brings together around 50 countries from around the world, interested in supporting Kiev in its fight against Russia.

Zelensky was accompanied by his defence minister, Rustem Umerov.

The United States and several other NATO members, promised continued support for Kiev, as the escalation between Israel and Hamas, coupled with domestic political uncertainty in Washington, have raised concerns about the future of vital US military aid.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, announced new military aid for Ukraine worth $200 million in Brussels, increasing Washington’s total support for Kiev to $43.9 billion.

The package includes ammunition for air defence, artillery and rocket ammunition, anti-tank weapons and equipment to counter Russian drones, Austin announced, as he opened the meeting of the Ukraine contact group.

Austin stressed that the US is capable of supporting both Ukraine in its war against Russia and Israel, after Hamas’ brutal attack at the same time.

“We can do both and we will do both. We are the strongest nation in the world,” he said.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren, said it was “vital” to reaffirm support for Ukraine, as she arrived at the meeting.

Belgium plans to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025, following the example of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder told domestic media on Wednesday.

Danish Defence Ministers Troels Lund Poulsen said his country could ideally deliver F-16 jets early next year.

Britain has also announced a new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100 million ($123 million).

The package will help Kiev clear minefields, maintain vehicles and shore up fortifications to protect national infrastructure, a press release said.

Canada is to provide winter equipment and additional ammunition, Defence Minister Bill Blair added.

Stoltenberg welcomed the new announcement by NATO members.

NATO defence ministers, plan to reconvene on Thursday morning for a second day of talks, where they are expected to be briefed by their Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on the situation in his country by video link.

NATO ministers are also to address the consequences of Moscow’s war on Ukraine for the Western defence alliance, which include reinforcing its defence capacities in NATO countries close to Russia, or its ally Belarus.

Defence chiefs are expected to discuss on Thursday, the alliance’s involvement in Kosovo, where the presence of NATO troops was recently increased, after tensions mounted between Kosovo and Serbia, and in Iraq.

