Reports: Israeli PM Netanyahu agrees to national unity government

Tel Aviv, Oct 11, (dpa/GNA) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reached an agreement with leading opposition politician Benny Gantz, to form an emergency government, ministers from the ruling Likud party told Israeli media.

Israel has launched massive air raids on the Palestinian Gaza Strip, in reaction to Hamas militants attacking the Jewish State on Saturday. Over 1,000 have died on each side.

The agreement is set to see Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and former defence minister Gantz of the National Unity coalition, to form a war cabinet.

Former chief of the general staff Gadi Eizenkot, and high-ranking Likud official Ron Dermer, are also to serve as observers, Likud ministers added.

The reports said Gantz, is also expected to provide five ministers for a security cabinet.

Netanyahu on Saturday, offered opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Gantz, roles in an emergency government.

It was unclear whether Lapid would also play a role in the emergency government. Experts believe that a broad coalition will be needed, to push through far-reaching military and political decisions in the coming days.

GNA

