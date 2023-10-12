Hamas leader’s close relatives killed in Israeli airstrike

GAZA, Oct. 12 (Xinhua/GNA) – The next of kin of the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, were killed during an Israeli airstrike in the south of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian outlet reported on Wednesday.

An Israeli warplane targeted the house of the brother of Mohammed al-Deif, the chief commander of Al-Qassam. The attack destroyed the home and killed his brother, as well as his brother’s son and daughter in Khan Younis city, as reported by Al-Aqsa Channel, affiliated with Hamas. It is unknown whether the brigades’ commander was present in the house at the time of the bombing. The channel also reported that the raid resulted in several people being injured.

On Wednesday, two Hamas political officials were killed in an Israeli raid on Gaza Strip. According to the latest official Palestinian and Israeli statistics, at least 900 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army, while Hamas has killed more than 1,200 Israelis since the start of the conflict on Saturday.

GNA

