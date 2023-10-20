UPSA honours outgoing registrar at 15th Congregation

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has honoured the University’s outgoing Registrar, Dr Koryoe G. Anim-Wright at its 15th Congregation in Accra.

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice Chancellor, UPSA, and Prof John K. Mensah Mawutor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UPSA, jointly conferred the honour on Dr Anim-Wright.

This was in recognition of her meritorious service to the University.

“The UPSA is grateful to you for your commitment and the dedicated service you offered to the University Community.”

Prof Amartey said Dr Anim-Wright would be retiring from the University early next year and therefore, the 15th Congregation was lasting one she would be participating as Registrar of the University.

Dr Anim-Wright, who is the first female Registrar of the UPSA, was appointed Registrar by the Governing Council of the UPSA in June 2020.

She expressed gratitude to the UPSA Council and Management for the honour done her.

Dr Anim-Wright holds a PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Communication and Development from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

She is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of management experience in higher education.

Her experience spans the areas of fundraising, institutional advancement, and grants and contracts.

Prior to her appointment as Registrar of the UPSA, she held the position of Dean of UPSA’s Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC).

As Dean of CIEC, she worked collaboratively with the University community to engage in new programmes that strengthened the University’s internationalisation efforts.

Under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, she worked closely with external partners at other higher education institutions in Ghana and abroad, developing several new collaborations and partnerships to expand UPSA’s international efforts to include faculty, staff and student exchanges.

She also served as the lead on several international grants and programmes, and successfully wrote proposals for funding of grants.

Prior to UPSA, she held the position as the first female President of the African University College of Communications.

As President, she led the University through several important milestones, including the development of an additional graduate programme, infrastructure expansion and upgrades, and programme and institutional reaccreditations.

Dr Anim-Wright worked at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2010 to 2013.

She joined as the Director of the Centre for Management Development and later served as the first Director of GIMPA’s Office of Corporate Affairs and Institutional Advancement.

Prior to GIMPA, Dr Anim-Wright was Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU), Danbury, CT, United States, from 2005 to 2010 where she had overall responsibility for the stewardship of WCSU’s advancement programme.

She also served as Director of Public Relations and Director of University Relations at WCSU.

