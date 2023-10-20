Assin Central MP Aspirant donates Stationery to constituents

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), Oct 20, GNA – Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, an Assin Central Constituency Aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated some stationeries to 15 electoral areas in the constituency to enhance education.

The stationaries included 5,000 exercise books, 1000 notebooks and 1000 pens valued at GH¢40,000.00.

Some of the electoral areas that received the donation were; Dwaabronoso, Akrofuom/Takyiman, Trafo/Akuapem, Juaso, Nyankomasi, Akropong, Wurakese, Asamang and Awisem.

The rest are Railway Station, Affutuakwa, Dantwe Bantama, Abesewa Zongo, Dompim/Dumpside and Atonsu Mempeasem.

The donation formed part of an integral policy and initiative to support the growth of education in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

Presenting the items, Mr Samuel Kwakye, who presented the items on behalf of Mr Anewu, said the gesture was in line with his avowed commitment towards the pursuit of quality education in the area.

The move was to lessen the burden of polling station executives, coordinators and delegates whose wards were in school or about to commence the 2023/2024 academic year.

In addition, he pointed out that the items would complement government’s efforts in improving education in the Constituency.

Mr Anewu expressed satisfaction with the working relations he had built with the polling station executives, coordinators and delegates and assured them of his readiness to work with them to improve education.

He appealed to the delegates to vote for him to continue the good works of his predecessor.

Mr Yoo Kwasi, leader of the polling station executives and coordinators, who received the items was grateful to the Aspirant MP for the gesture.

