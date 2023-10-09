U.S. commits $60 million to strengthen educational accountability in Ghana

Accra, Oct. 09, GNA – The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced $60 million initiative to improve educational accountability in Ghana.

A statement by the US Embassy Ghana said the initiative, Strengthening Accountability in Ghana’s Education System (SAGES), would improve primary education service delivery and run for a new five-year period.

Launched by Kimberly Rosen, USAID Ghana Mission Director and Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education in Accra, the initiative would support the Ministry of Education, its agencies and affiliates to strengthen the enabling environment for education accountability in primary education.

“It would also improve the performance of education system actors and improve the effectiveness of their interactions with each other, in support of education accountability,” the Statement said.

Madam Rosen said: “A strong educational foundation opens doors for young people.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress and development, and it is with immense pride that we join hands with our Ghanaian partners to enhance accountability within the educational system,” she said.

The SAGES would also improve education management and citizen engagement in 17 districts in the Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

The SAGES activity is of two complementary components focusing on accountability with the five-year $60 million grant comprising $10 million in direct support to the Ministry of Education for the implementation of Ghana’s Education Accountability for Learning Framework.

CARE Ghana, with financial support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Education, its agencies and affiliates to ensure proper accountability and improved learning outcomes in primary schools in Ghana.

CARE Ghana is implementing the SAGES System Strengthening Activity with the support of five sub-awardees: AfriKids, Community Development Alliance (CDA), Crown Agents (CA), Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) and School for Life (SfL).

GNA

