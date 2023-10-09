Republic Bank Ghana earns five-stars in service quality at CIMG Awards 

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA-Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a leading financial institution in Ghana has earned Five-Stars in Service Quality for Consumer Banking and five-Stars in Customer Satisfaction for Consumer Banking.

The bank also secured third position with a total score of 99.5 per cent above the threshold of 98 per cent in the Consumer Satisfaction Index for 2022.

The awards were presented to the Bank at the CIMG Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra.

A statement from Republic Bank copied to the Ghana News Agency said it was a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service experience to its valued customers.

The CIMG Customer Satisfaction Index is a prestigious benchmark that assesses the performance of Banks in Ghana, focusing on various aspects of customer experience and service quality.

Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, said Republic Bank had consistently demonstrated excellence in these areas thereby earning the trust and loyalty of its customers.

“This achievement underscores Republic Bank’s dedication to understanding and meeting the unique financial needs of our diverse customer base. We have exhibited what we mean by being resilient, relevant, and responsible in our day-to-day dealings with our cherished Customers and our innovative products, personalized solutions and customer-centric approach have set us apart in a highly competitive banking landscape,” he said.

Mr. Dzoboku said “We are thrilled to be recognized as a 5-Star Bank in Service Quality and 5-Star in Customer Satisfaction for Consumer Banking and earning the third position bank in the overall CIMG Customer Satisfaction Index.

He said the Republic Bank would remain committed to its mission of providing innovative and customer-centric banking solutions that empower individuals and businesses across the country.

GNA

