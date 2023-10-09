Chief raises concerns about substance abuse in Lawra Paramountcy

By Philip Tengzu

Lawra, (UW/R), Oct. 09, GNA – Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, has raised concerns about substance abuse taking a centre-stage among young people in the paramountcy in recent times threatening the future development potentials of the area.

He said between June 2023 and July 2023, three young men died mysteriously presenting similar medical conditions of suspected kidney failure to have been caused by substance abuse.

“I have observed in recent times an alarming incident of substance or drug abuse-related deaths in the paramountcy,” Naa Karbo said in Lawra during the 45th Kobine Festival of the chiefs and people of the Lawra Traditional Area.

The annual event, which is to, among other things, thank the gods for a successful farming season and an anticipated bumper harvest, brought together scores of natives of the paramountcy and well-wishers from across the region and Burkina Faso.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Substance Abuse: Impact on Human Resource Development,” to draw the public and duty bearers’ attention to the threat of substance abuse hampering the potentials of the younger generation of the paramountcy and the country.

He said the Lawra Paramountcy was dependent on agriculture and the incidence of substance abuse had posed a threat to agricultural production in the paramountcy and the future sustainability of the Kobine Festival since the primary rationale of the festival was to celebrate farmers.

Naa Karbo observed that there was growing evidence of the use of other substances among the people including, adding mahogany bitter roots to alcohol and snuff (sira or inye) among others, which he said were more hazardous than tramadol.

“It is clear from the foregoing that the paramountcy is challenged and threatened with an emerging high level of substance abuse such as tramadol and related substance with serious repercussions on our health systems and human resource development,” the chief said.

He, therefore, called for urgent measures by stakeholders to arrest the menace by making substance abuse a national agenda.

He suggested that the government should launch a coordinated national programme of action to educate the public on the consequences of drug abuse, and the security council should make it a national security issue.

Naa Karbo also suggested that the National House and Regional House of Chiefs should partner with law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies to flash out persons in the sale of those

substances of abuse and to educate their people on it and the government should prioritise skills development for the youth in subsequent youth employment policies.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, said, “We cannot meet the development aspiration as a region if the canker of substance abuse, alcoholism and smoking is not eliminated among our people, especially the youth.”

Dr Salih, who represented President Nana Akuffo-Addo at the event, indicated that the government was investing resources to ensure the country reap the demographic dividend of the nation’s youthful population.

He expressed worry about the youth resorting to drug abuse and called on the security agencies to collaborate with the Narcotic Control Commission to clamp down on unauthorised sale of substances of abuse.

Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, reiterated the impact of substance abuse on the development of the country’s human resources.

“The increasing abuse of harmful substances such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin and lately tramadol, is turning our budding youth with great potential into worthless citizens,” he observed.

The MP advocated concerted efforts of all stakeholders concerned to nib the menace of substance abuse in the bud and to help the youth develop their human resource potential for increased productivity and prosperity.

GNA

