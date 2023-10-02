Türkiye launches probe into bomb attack outside interior ministry

ANKARA, Oct. 2, (Xinhua/GNA) – Turkish authorities launched a probe into a bombing attack, in front of the interior ministry’s building in the capital Ankara on Sunday, said Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s office.

Two police officers were slightly injured, and one attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other bomber was shot dead by the police, said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The “two terrorists” came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the ministry, at around 0930 local time (0630 GMT), and carried out the attack, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A bomb found on the body of the “neutralized terrorist” was set off in a controlled explosion, and another controlled explosion followed the first one, the local NTV broadcaster reported.

Police work at an explosion site in Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 1, 2023.

An explosion on Sunday near the Turkish Interior Ministry was the work of “terrorists” attempting a bomb attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack yet.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

